S.A. country musician accused of having child sexual abuse videos on his phone, SAPD says

Felix Roberto Juarez, 52, was known by his stage name ‘Felix Truvere.’

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio country musician was arrested Friday in the middle of his tour, and police say he had sexual abuse videos of kids on his phone.

San Antonio police accuse Felix Roberto Juarez, 52, of possessing more than 50 videos of child sexual abuse material. Jail records show he was booked on Saturday.

Recommended Videos

An affidavit described a SAPD detective searching an iCloud account belonging to Juarez, also known as “Felix Truvere.”

According to Bexar County court records, the alleged offense was committed in July, and a warrant was signed a month later.

Juarez gave the detective his iCloud email address, and police found at least 50 photos and videos of child sexual abuse on Oct. 7, according to the affidavit.

His email address in the affidavit and the detective identified Juarez as “Felix Truvere.”

Juarez was arrested the day he was scheduled to perform at Cool Crest Miniature Golf & Metzger Biergarten on the West Side, according to his website.

The country musician has 20 shows scheduled until next March. KSAT reached out to Juarez to ask if the shows are expected to continue and if he has a comment.

Read also: