Check out the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Whispering Oaks neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Whispering Oaks has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a juice and smoothie bar to a casual taco spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Whispering Oaks, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pam's Patio Kitchen

PHOTO: monique r./YELP

Topping the list is casual eatery and wine bar Pam's Patio Kitchen, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 11826 Wurzbach Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 308 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant serves steaks, seafood, sandwiches, salads, tacos, enchiladas, curries and more for lunch and dinner. Check out the full beer and wine menu here.

2. Tacos N Salsa

Photo: laura h./Yelp

Next up is Tex-Mex spot Tacos N Salsa, which serves breakfast and lunch, situated at 11860 Wurzbach Road. On the menu, look for classic Mexican fare, such as quesadillas, nachos, tostadas and specialty tacos. The restaurant makes its own tortillas in-house and offers a large salsa bar. With 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jugo Juicery + Body

Photo: josh a./Yelp

Jugo Juicery + Body, a spot to score juices, smoothies and more, is another top choice. In addition to fresh squeezed juices and blended smoothies, the menu features açaí bowls and coffee drinks. You can also order detox juice packages for three, five or seven days. Yelpers give the business, located at 11858 Wurzbach Road, four stars out of 151 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.