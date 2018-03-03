Confluence Park hosts grand unveiling after inclement weather pushed back opening

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds attended the grand opening of Confluence Park Saturday morning after its initial opening date was pushed back due to inclement weather.

Lake|Flato, the same architectural firm behind redevelopments like the Witte Museum and Pearl Brewery, transformed the Southside industrial yard into the eco-friendly park.

"Confluence Park is a major achievement and a jewel among parks," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said of the park. "Unveiling this forward-looking facility amid San Antonio’s Tricentennial celebration helps tell San Antonio’s story and demonstrate where our city is going in the future.”

The park's pavilion features 12,000 containers, "which use the pavilions’ geometry to funnel (rainwater) into a man-made, artificial aquifer."

Officials with the San Antonio River Foundation said stored water will be used for irrigation and plumbing at the park.

The Estela Avery Educational Center, an interactive learning space at the park, also has solar panels that, according to a release, will result in net-zero energy use over the course of a year.

Confluence Park is located at 310 W Mitchell St. The San Antonio River Foundation’s $13 million investment in the park "will provide a state-of-the-art outdoor venue to accommodate the San Antonio River Authority’s established educational outreach program," the Confluence website states.

The San Antonio River Foundation is already accepting field trip and tour requests on its website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.