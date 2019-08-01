Get to know the freshest new businesses to open in San Antonio

Interested in getting intel on the freshest new spots in San Antonio? From a unique ice cream parlor to a traditional burrito joint, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open near you.

The Baked Bear

Photo: Alex s./Yelp

Looking for a new spot to score ice cream, sorbet and other desserts. The Baked Bear has added it's first San Antonio outpost at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 26140. So far, the new location has been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

The Baked Bear has shops in California, Alabama, Missouri and Texas. Giant scoops of artisan ice cream sandwiched between two cookies or brownies (or one of each) and rolled in one of several sweet toppings is the ice cream parlor's specialty, and customers can also treat themselves to hot fudge sundaes, fresh-baked cookies and ice cream by the scoop or pint.

Cabo Bob's Burritos

Photo: Stephen M./Yelp

Wander over to 847 N.E. Loop 410 and you'll find Cabo Bob's Burritos, a new Mexican spot. So far, the casual Mexican eatery, part of a small Texas restaurant chain, has a 4.5-star rating out of 52 Yelp reviews.

Here you can build your own burrito or choose from one of Bob's specialty menu items such as Baja fish tacos, Bob's chicken bowl and a brisket and queso burrito.

Care Best Designed Apothecary

Photo: care best designed apothecary/Yelp

Care Best Designed Apothecary is a new herbal shop that's located at 7271 Wurzbach Road, Suite 119. it's off to a good start with a five-star rating from three Yelp reviews.

According to the business' Facebook page, there is a licensed pharmacist available to answer any questions customers have about CBD and its effects. The shop sells a wide range of CBD-infused products, including tinctures, sprays and body oils.

