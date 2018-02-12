Johnny Manziel reveals bipolar diagnosis, opens up about battle with alcoholism

SAN ANTONIO - Kerrville native and former Texas A&M Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel spoke openly about his battle with alcoholism and his attempt to get his life back on track in an exclusive interview with ABC that aired Monday morning.

Manziel revealed on "Good Morning America” that he was diagnosed as bipolar "about a year ago" and is taking medication.

The former San Antonio-area high school football star said he used alcohol as a form of self-medication as he battled depression. Manziel said he thought alcohol was giving him some sense of happiness.

“At the end of the day, you are left staring at the ceiling by yourself, and you are back in that depression and back in that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself, being super depressed, thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life,” Manziel said in the interview. "What did that get me? Where did that get me except out of the NFL? Where did that get me? Disgraced."

In the five-minute interview, Manziel also discussed the trickle-down effect his actions caused for his family.

He blamed himself for his troubles and said he had a sense of entitlement at the time. He said he has had time to mature and reflect on what’s important in his life. Manziel said his primary focus is not on his physical health, but his mental health.

Manziel was asked by TJ Holmes of "Good Morning America" if he is still drinking, and answered, “No. I’m not.”

Mantle was cut by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and says he’s been working out, trying to convince a pro football team to give him a second chance.

"I don't know what kind of comeback it will be," he said, "but I know I want to get back on a football field to what brought me so much joy in my life and it makes me happy doing as my job.”

