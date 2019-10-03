Lyft removes San Antonio driver accused in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - The driver accused of fatally striking a construction worker and fleeing the scene won't be giving rides with Lyft anymore, according to the rideshare company.

Christopher Gauna, 37, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of failure to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony.

On Sept. 6, police said Gauna struck Tracie Sheppard, 29, with his gray Ford Explorer early Thursday morning in the 8200 block of North Loop 1604 West, according to an arrest affidavit.

FIRST REPORT: Family identifies female construction worker killed in violent hit-and-run accident on 1604

Gauna told police he was looking at the Lyft app on his phone when he hit Sheppard with his car, according to his affidavit.

On Wednesday, Lyft officials told KSAT.com that Gauna wasn't logged in at the time to pick up any rides.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident, and our hearts are with the victim's family and friends during this difficult time," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement to KSAT. "We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

'How could you not pull over?': Cousin of woman killed in crash reacts to hit-and-run arrest

Sheppard was loading a sign onto her vehicle when she was struck, police said.

Although Gauna fled the scene, police quickly tracked down the damaged vehicle with help from the public.

Guana posted $75,000 bond earlier this week and has since been released from jail, pending his indictment and trial.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.