Female contract worker killed in violent hit-and-run accident on 1604, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old female contract worker was killed early Thursday morning while she was working on 1604 near Hausman, according to police.

San Antonio Police referred to the accident as "very violent," as the woman was struck at expressway speeds.

Witnesses told police a dark gray Explorer hit the woman and continued traveling westbound on 1604.

Texas raises sentencing for hit-and-run car accidents to equivalent of DWI manslaughter

Police expect the SUV to have extensive damage to the right side.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911.

