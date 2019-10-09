San Antonio police find SUV possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking into whether an SUV that was found parked at an apartment complex Wednesday may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said the black, older model Chevrolet Suburban was located in the 5200 block of Encanta Street, not far from the 1200 block of Weidner Road, where the body of a man was found around 2:45 a.m. on the side of the road.

FIRST REPORT: Fatal hit-and-run on NE Side may have been intentional, investigators say

Officers at the apartment complex said the SUV appears to have damage, but wouldn't go into detail as to why the vehicle may be involved.

The vehicle will be impounded after evidence is collected.

According to police, the victim was struck by a vehicle and dragged, and the driver fled the area. The unidentified victim, a man in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Investigators said the scene does not look like a regular hit-and-run, and that it may have been intentionally done. Homicide investigators are involved in the case.

