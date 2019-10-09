1 dead in hit-and-run crash on NE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on the city's Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. to the intersection of Weidner Road and Leonhardt Road after a passerby found the victim lying on the side of the road.

According to police, the victim was struck by a vehicle and dragged, and the driver then fled the area. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a driver passing by called police thinking it was an injured person.

So far, police have not released a description of the vehicle and no arrests have been made.

Police said the investigation into the death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

