Three people hospitalized following crash involving VIA bus in SE Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Three people were sent to the hospital following a crash involving a VIA bus in southeast Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the bus driver turned onto the northbound lanes of Highway 181 South near Laguna Road when a van traveling south crashed into it.

The driver and three passengers in the van were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

The bus driver and two others were treated at the scene.

Traffic was rerouted for a few hours while crews cleared the scene.

