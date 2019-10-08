Driver crashes vehicle into NE Side church; no one hurt, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A driver crashed their vehicle into a Northeast Side church, leaving behind a massive hole late Monday night, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. at a church in the 6700 block of Walzem Road, not far from Gibbs Sprawl Road.

According to deputies, the driver, for an undisclosed reason, drove the vehicle straight through one of the church's walls, creating the hole.

Deputies said there were no reported injuries.

