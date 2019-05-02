12 hot spots for Mother's Day brunch in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Brunch is a popular option for Mother’s Day celebrations and restaurants all over San Antonio will be offering specials this Sunday in honor of mothers everywhere.
View 12 Mother’s Day brunch options around the city:
La Panaderia
Cover 3
Sangria On the Burg
Bite
Las Canarias
The Bread Box
Whiskey Cake
Guenther House
Feast
NOLA Brunch & Beignets
Hop & Vine
Cappy’s Restaurant
This year Mother's Day falls on May 12. Mother's Day is always on the second Sunday in May.
Send mom sweets:
Save 20 percent on all Mother’s Day gifts at Mrs. Fields with code MDay2019.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.