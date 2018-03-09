Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering $1.65 chicken deal ‘ONCE AGAIN'

SAN ANTONIO - Two days after Bill Miller Bar-B-Q apologized to its customers for revoking its “$1.65 for our 65th” chicken deal, the local company announced it will once again offer the weekend plate steal.

On Friday, the barbecue joint said it will be renewing the promotion for Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the company’s 65th anniversary with a $1.65 two-piece dark fried chicken special.

The latest deal will be honored at all of its San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Austin locations with a limit of five specials per order while supplies last.

The weekend deal comes a week after the Bill Miller social media team took down the posts advertising the promotion and many claimed their local restaurant wasn’t honoring the special on the first day of the deal.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q said last week’s promotion was canceled due to “overwhelming support from fans across Texas and shortages occurred.”

Company officials said the revived promotion will start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and continue until the closing hours.

“We are here because of our fans. Last week, we were humbled by their overwhelming support. We are working hard to make things right. We are hopeful that more of our fans will be able to participate this weekend,” Barbara Newman, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q controller, said. “We look forward to seeing everyone this weekend!”

