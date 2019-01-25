You asked, we answered: Here's what San Antonians are asking about scooters

SAN ANTONIO - Dockless scooters and bicycles are turning up everywhere.

The trend is fairly new to the city, and several viewers have reached out to KSAT with questions. Reporter Bill Barajas took some of those questions and spent the day searching for answers.

Here's some questions our viewers asked us to answer:

Scooters travel way too fast, and underage people are using the scooters and behaving irresponsibly. How can underage riders be reported and or cited?

Why are bikes and scooters on the Riverwalk?

What is the city doing with the funds the scooter companies are paying?

Want to know the answers? Just click on the video above to learn more.

Editor's Note: The questions have been edited for clarity.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.