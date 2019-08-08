Zebra that broke loose in New Braunfels dies, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS - The zebra that roamed free in New Braunfels for hours on Thursday died shortly after he was taken home, according to police.

At about 4:45 p.m., police were called about two zebras that escaped their pen. Both broke free and swam across the Guadalupe River.

One zebra remained in the area while the other roamed across the city, making its way across the town and heading toward busy streets, police said in a news release.

Officers were able to keep the zebra and the general public from being injured. The zebra was eventually tranquilized by the police department's helicopter team and airlifted to a truck and trailer to be returned to its rightful owner.

"In the hours since the incident was resolved, NBPD was saddened to hear that the zebra had died sometime after it was returned to its owners."

It's unclear how the zebra died.

The second zebra that escaped returned to the property on its own.

