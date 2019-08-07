News

LIVE: Zebra on loose in San Antonio-area community, police say

Animal Control officers are trying to corral the zebra, New Braunfels police say

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist, Andrew Wilson - Digital Producer

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A zebra is on the loose and galloping through streets in New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels Police Department shared a video on its Facebook page showing the four-legged fugitive.

As of 5 p.m., the zebra was in the area of North Grape Avenue on the city's northwest side.

"NBPD is currently assisting our Animal Control officers in corralling a zebra that somehow got loose this afternoon and has been making its way across the city," police said.

It is unclear where the zebra came from and to whom it belongs. 

