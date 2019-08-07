LIVE: Zebra on loose in San Antonio-area community, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A zebra is on the loose and galloping through streets in New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels Police Department shared a video on its Facebook page showing the four-legged fugitive.

As of 5 p.m., the zebra was in the area of North Grape Avenue on the city's northwest side.

"NBPD is currently assisting our Animal Control officers in corralling a zebra that somehow got loose this afternoon and has been making its way across the city," police said.

It is unclear where the zebra came from and to whom it belongs.

