Lt. governor asks attorney general to review SAPD's handling of human smuggling case

AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has sent a letter to Attorney General Ken Paxton, asking to review San Antonio Police Chief William McManus’ handling of a human smuggling case last month.

Patrick wrote the following in the letter:

“I am very troubled by the recent news reports of the San Antonio police chief releasing suspected illegal immigrants in a case of human trafficking or human smuggling without proper investigation, identification of witnesses, or cooperation with federal authorities. Such action could be in direct violation of the recently passed Senate Bill 4 and threatens the safety of citizens and law enforcement."

The letter stems from a Dec. 23 smuggling incident, in which 12 immigrants were rescued from a tractor-trailer just off I-35 North near Splashtown. SAPD questioned and released the immigrants.

City Manager Sheryl Sculley has said she supports' McManus decision to release them and he did not break any laws.

