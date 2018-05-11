Main Event hosts hiring event for former Toys R Us employees looking for work

SAN ANTONIO - Main Event is hosting a hiring event for Toys R Us employees who were laid off after the toy company filed for bankruptcy.

Main Event is holding the hiring event May 14-18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to former Toys R Us employees, Babies R Us employees are also encouraged to apply and interview at local Main Event locations.

Applicants will also receive a FUNcard after the interview to enjoy the amenities of the family entertainment center.

“Main Event’s vision and talent strategies align with that of Toys R Us – to create uniquely fun experiences for our guests by exceeding expectations, embracing teamwork and having fun,” said Rhonda Merchant, director of talent acquisition at Main Event Entertainment. “With the recent closures of Toys R Us and Babies R Us, we saw an opportunity to turn a challenging situation into something positive for the retail brand’s talented employees.”

Those interested can RSVP for the open house online.

