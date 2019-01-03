Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for an undetermined amount of time.

Isaiah Joel Correa, of New Braunfels, was taken into custody Sunday and is facing serious felony charges that include aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A police report filed Dec. 10 revealed Correa was engaging in an ongoing sexual relationship with the12-year-old girl.

Three days later, Correa was taken into custody and booked on the sexual assault charge, which is a first-degree felony. He was booked into the Comal County Jail but released on a bond of $25,000.

On the day of his recent arrest, police said the girl ran away from her home for several hours and investigators later learned Correa arranged for her to leave, spending the day with her.

Police said the meet-up violated the temporary emergency protective order prohibiting Correa from seeing the girl.

Correa is now facing charges of kidnapping, a third-degree felony, and violation of a protective order, a class a misdemeanor charge.

His bail was set at $253,000 and he remains in custody.

New Braunfels police said Correa may have sexually assaulted other victims and are encouraging them or their families to come forward. They can reach Detective Groff at 830-221-4167.

