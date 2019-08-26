Man accused of killing childhood friend, stuffing his body in barrel found guilty of murder

SAN ANTONIO - A jury on Monday found a 42-year-old man guilty of killing his childhood friend and stuffing his body in a 55-gallon barrel.

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours before returning a guilty verdict for George Oscar Pena.

Prosecutors said Pena shot Juan Ramiro Martinez seven times during an argument in April 2018 in the defendant's backyard.

Pena slashed Martinez's throat and stuffed his body in a barrel, prosecutors said.

The defendant testified during the trial that he didn't shoot the victim.

The punishment phase of the trial began soon after the verdict was read.

Pena could face a maximum of up to life in prison.

