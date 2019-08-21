Murder victim's body found in 55-gallon barrel; suspect's trial begins

SAN ANTONIO - A prosecutor told a jury Wednesday that while police initially questioned a murder suspect, detectives checked his backyard and noticed boots protruding from a 55-gallon barrel.

"He looked further in and saw legs attached to those boots," prosecutor Brandon Ramsey said. "Worst case scenario, a person is dead."

Ramsey said the suspect, George Pena, 42, accused the victim, Juan Ramiro Martinez, of stealing from him and the two began fighting.

Pena had a rifle and Martinez had a knife, Ramsey said. Martinez, 43, was found in the barrel with seven gunshot wounds and his throat slit.

Pena's lawyer, John Economidy, said that his client was holding his rifle when Martinez began to pull on the barrel.

"It's not George that causes the firing of the gun, it's Mr. Martinez," Economidy said.

After stuffing Martinez's body in the barrel, Pena tried to burn some evidence and solicited a woman to help him move the body, Ramsey said.

The woman refused and called police, Ramsey said.

If Pena is found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Testimony is expected to continue Thursday in Judge Kevin O'Connell's 227th District Court.

