Man arrested in connection with body found in backyard

SAN ANTONIO - A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a body found in a West Side backyard.

George Oscar Pena is charged with murder after he was questioned by police about the slaying Friday morning in the 1600 block of Allende.

Police said Pena and the unidentified victim were acquaintances and that the killing may have happened during an argument between the men.

It's not known how the victim was killed or how long he was in the backyard.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.

