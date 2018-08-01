Man accused of killing Detective Benjamin Marconi makes court appearance

SAN ANTONIO - The man accused of ambushing a San Antonio police detective nearly two years ago made a brief appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Otis McKane Jr., 32, is accused of gunning down Detective Ben Marconi in November 2016.

Marconi was sitting in his patrol car outside Public Safety Headquarters at the time.

McKane has been in jail ever since his arrest a few days after the shooting.

In court, his attorney received new evidence in the case. No trial date has been set yet.

The next hearing in the case will happen early next year.

