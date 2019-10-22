Man arrested in connection with I-35 hotel robbery

SAN ANTONIO - A 55-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hotel robbery on the Northeast Side.

According to San Antonio police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez, officers were dispatched around 1:10 a.m. to a hotel in the 11500 block of Interstate 35 North regarding a robbery.

The suspect, Joel Brown, displayed a tire iron and threatened a hotel clerk for money, Rodriguez said.

The clerk gave Brown some money and he left.

Brown returned to the hotel around four hours later and the clerk recognized the suspect's vehicle and called police, Rodriguez said.

Police found Brown near the hotel and apprehended him without incident. Officers found some items related to the robbery and took Brown to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning, Rodriguez said.

Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Rodriguez said Brown may be behind some other robberies.

