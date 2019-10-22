3 students charged after lockdown at Roosevelt High School

SAN ANTONIO - Three Roosevelt High School freshmen were charged with making a terroristic threat Tuesday after the school was placed on lockdown, a school district spokesperson said.

Authorities discovered two plastic guns during the lockdown and there was no active shooter, the spokesperson said. The school had received a threat on Monday.

Lights were turned off throughout the school and students were instructed to lay on the ground while police searched the campus. The district spokesperson said that is the protocol whenever a weapon is found on campus.

Dozens of panicked parents arrived to the school after news spread about the potential threat.

MORE NEWS ON KSAT.COM:

Student found with loaded gun at San Antonio middle school

Oregon high school football coach disarms student with gun, then hugs him

As school year looms, NEISD confident in security measures

On Monday, Principal Bryan Norwood sent a letter to parents about the threat administrators were notified about.

Officials were "made aware of a phone call to a student that threatens violence on campus."

"While police do not believe this is a credible threat, we want to be transparent, and we must take every threat seriously," Norwood wrote in the letter.

It isn't clear what exactly prompted the lockdown or the discovery of the plastic guns on Tuesday or whether the Monday threat was related.

KSAT received multiple calls from concerned parents about the incident.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.