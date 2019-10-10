Student found with loaded gun at San Antonio middle school

SAN ANTONIO - A Bradley Middle School student was arrested and "will face serious disciplinary consequences" after a gun was found on campus, according to a letter from the principal.

The front office staff was notified Thursday morning by students that another student may have a weapon, Principal Brenda Cerroni wrote in the letter sent Thursday to parents.

Administration went directly to the student's classroom and removed him. A gun was found in his pocket, according to the letter. It was loaded, said Aubrey Chancellor, the district's executive director in the communications department.

School district police secured the gun and arrested the student, according to the letter.

The student told school officials that he brought it for protection, Chancellor said.

"We applaud the students who came forward and alerted the school," Cerroni wrote in the letter. "We are treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves, and we will not tolerate any inappropriate items at our school."

Cerroni encouraged parents to talk to their children about reporting any suspicious behavior.

