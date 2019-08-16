As school year looms, NEISD confident in security measures

SAN ANTONIO - The North East Independent School District is starting school on Monday and this year more security measures are being put in place.

KSAT 12's Max Massey visited Churchill High School on Blanco Road to see what precautions they are implementing for the new school year.

"Our goal is for the kids, the parents, the faculty, the administration and anyone who comes up to the campus to feel safe," NEISD Police Department Chief Wally McCampbell, said.

McCampbell said at NEISD high schools, there are at least three levels of security, including new gates around the perimeter. K-9 units, clear backpacks, and security camera door buzz systems also help to make the school safe.

"I want to make sure we know what happens, obviously, we wouldn't be here during the day if anything did happen, so I'd like to know where she's at. That's part of the reason for the tour and what their protocol is, and so far it seems pretty safe," Linda McDowell, an NEISD parent said.

Many of the systems serve as preventative measures to stop a situation before it even gets to campus.

"By doing this it's almost an immediate deterrent. It lets the kids know we do care and we will make sure that if you have any plans to bring in illegal contraband or doing harm to anyone on school campus you'll be identified, noticed and dealt with accordingly," McCampbell said.

