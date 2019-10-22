WATCH LIVE: Man clinging to life after shooting in West Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in West Side home Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Witnesses told police the man entered the home and was shot in the torso. The shooting is possibly life-threatening, police said. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 8 a.m.

The homeowner remained at the scene and is speaking with police.

This is an ongoing story. Check back later to KSAT.com for more information:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.