Selfie of Rep. Tony Gonzales and staffer surfaces after affair admission

An undated photo of U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales and his former aide Regina Santos-Aviles.

A newly-released image, shared with KSAT Investigates on Thursday, shows U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales with his arm wrapped around Regina Santos-Aviles, the staffer he admitted having an affair with.

The photo, shared by attorney Bobby Barrera, was made public one day after Gonzales confessed to the affair on a conservative YouTube show.

“We have to get all the facts and all the details out there,” Gonzales said.

Barrera, who is representing Santos-Aviles’ husband, said this photo was found on her phone, but it’s not clear when it was taken.

“This is part of the truth that Tony keeps asking for,” said Barrera in a statement. “There’s plenty more where this came from.”

The photo, Barrera said, was downloaded to Santos-Aviles’ phone on September 8, 2025, just days before KSAT Investigates first broke the news of Santos-Aviles’ Sept. 14 death.

Investigators said she doused herself in gasoline and set herself on fire at her Uvalde home.

Earlier today, top House Republican leaders called on the congressman to drop out of his race for reelection.

“We have encouraged him to address these very serious allegations directly with his constituents and his colleagues,” the group said. “In the meantime, Leadership has asked Congressman Gonzales to withdraw from his race for re-election.”

After Tuesday’s primary election, Gonzales is now in a runoff against gun rights activist and YouTube personality Brandon Herrera.

Herrera finished first in the March 3 primary, but neither candidate crossed the 50% vote threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.