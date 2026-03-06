Your weekend plans may be impacted by storms. Here’s the latest update

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STRAY STORM TODAY: Cloudy, with a shower early, then partly cloudy and warm

FRONT SATURDAY: Arrives late afternoon, storms likely along the boundary, some strong

BEST RAIN CHANCES: Saturday evening, Saturday night, and early Sunday

MORE STORMS TUESDAY: Severe weather possible again

FORECAST

TODAY

Happy Friday! Today’s forecast plays out exactly the same as the last 3 days. Cloudy, with a few showers early, then partly cloudy and warm this afternoon. A stray storm is possible this evening, mainly across the Hill Country. While the odds of a storm developing are low, should one flare up, severe weather is likely.

WEEKEND RAINFALL TIMELINE

A front will shift north to south across the area during the day on Saturday. As it does, expect storms to develop. Behind the front, cooler weather will take hold late Saturday and during the day Sunday. Here’s our latest thinking when it comes to rain chances:

SATURDAY 7AM-12PM: Mostly cloudy, stray shower or drizzle (30%)

SATURDAY 12PM-4PM: Mostly cloudy, increasing storm chances (60%)

SATURDAY EVENING: Storms likely (90%)

SUNDAY 12AM-7AM: Lingering rain (70%)

SUNDAY 7AM-12PM: Lingering rain (60%)

SUNDAY 12PM-4PM: Mostly cloudy, lower rain chances (30%)

🕑Don’t forget to spring forward at 2am on Sunday🕑

MORE STORMS NEXT WEEK

An upper level low will push east toward Texas early next week. Only isolated activity is expected Monday, before rain chances rise again on Tuesday. We’ll be watching for strong to severe storms during the day on Tuesday. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning, before a quieter pattern takes over late next week.

