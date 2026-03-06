Skip to main content
Local News

Employee dies on-site at Southwest Side concrete manufacturing facility, SAFD says

The employee was pronounced dead on Thursday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

An employee at the San Antonio location of a nationwide concrete manufacturing firm died Thursday, March 5, 2026, after heavy equipment fell on them, fire officials said. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An employee at the San Antonio location of a nationwide concrete manufacturing firm died Thursday after heavy equipment fell on them, fire officials said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to the Tindall Corporation facility in the 2200 block of Malone Avenue on an “entrapment” call.

The department said a piece of heavy equipment fell on the employee, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what time first responders were dispatched to the facility on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Tindall Corporation, a South Carolina-based concrete manufacturing company, sent KSAT the following statement on Friday morning:

We are heartbroken to confirm that on the evening of Thursday, March 6th, an incident occurred at our San Antonio, TX facility, which resulted in the death of one of our employees.

We are currently cooperating with the proper authorities to investigate the incident. The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and community are our priority.

Most importantly, we are focused on the people who have been directly impacted by this sudden and tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our San Antonio team.

Tindall Corporation spokesperson

The employee’s identity is not yet known.

The Tindall Corporation spokesperson also told KSAT that its facility is closed Friday and will remain closed “until Monday, March 9.”

KSAT asked the Occupational and Safety Health Administration (OSHA) Friday if the agency has started an investigation into the employee’s death.

This story will be updated when OSHA responds to the request.

