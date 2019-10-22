Woman charged after totaling 2 New Braunfels police SUVs in alleged DWI crash

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested after allegedly crashing into two New Braunfels police vehicles early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers were in the middle of a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Interstate 35 around 1:20 a.m. when their SUVs were struck by a white Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling roughly 70 mph, according to the department's Facebook post. The wreck totaled both police cars and caused about $100,000 in damage, police said.

Both officers were outside of the vehicle when the crash occurred and were not injured.

The driver of the Malibu, identified as 50-year-old Dena Courson Welch, was uninjured in the crash, but showed signs of intoxication, police said.

Welch was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxication after officers conducted field sobriety tests, but police said additional charges may be pending.

"This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that officers face daily while on the job," police wrote in the Facebook post.

