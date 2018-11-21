Man arrested in deadly shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on the Northeast Side late last month.

Gregory Garrett, 23, is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His arrest was made after tips came in to police after they released a Crime Stoppers report.

The shooting happened on Oct. 25 at a home on Mystic Sunrise Drive.

Police said a man and woman knocked on the door, and when someone opened it, the pair went in and started shooting. Officials believe Garrett is the man behind the shooting. It's unclear if they've arrested the woman who was with him.

James Perez Jr., 20, was killed in the shooting and two other men were injured.

