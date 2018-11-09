Video released of suspects wanted in man's fatal shooting on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding those believed to be responsible for killing a 22-year-old man on the Northeast Side.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Oct. 25 at 6:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Mystic Sunrise and found James Perez Jr. dead.

San Antonio Crimestoppers released video of two suspects wanted in connection with Perez's death.

Witnesses told police they saw a gray or black four-door Chevy truck -- model year between 2005 and 2010 -- leaving the area after the shooting.

They say a man and a woman got in the truck, and a third person drove them away.

Two other people were shot and were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Crimestoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for Perez's death.

(Image of James Perez Jr. below provided by SAPD)

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.