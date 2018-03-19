Man attacks girl's alleged bully in middle school restroom, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken into custody on Friday after he allegedly attacked a girl in a middle school restroom late last year.

John David Castillo, 32, is charged with injury to a child stemming from an Oct. 4 incident in which he allegedly went into the girl's restroom at Jordan Middle School, yelled at an alleged bully and pushed the child's head against a wall, causing a bump, according to an affidavit.

An affidavit states Castillo, a woman and three female juveniles were seen arguing with the student victim in a hallway at the school. A campus police officer took the victim to the police office, then took Castillo and his family to the vice principal's office to further investigate the incident.

Police said Castillo claimed he parked in a fire lane and needed to move his car, but would return to the office. He never returned.

When authorities asked the girl for her side of the story, she said Castillo came into the girl's restroom and started yelling at her. Before he left, the victim said he pushed her head against the wall, causing a slight bump on the back of her head.

The woman Castillo was with told the officer that her daughter was being bullied by the victim.

Police were unable to find Castillo after the incident. The woman Castillo was with was uncooperative with police, an affidavit said, but authorities ended up getting Castillo's information from a student emergency contact sheet.

Castillo is charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

