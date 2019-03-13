Man charged with murder after surveillance video contradicts self-defense claim

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was arrested after police obtained surveillance video that contradicts his self-defense claim in a fatal shooting, an arrest affidavit said.

David Medina, 40, was taken into police custody.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Medina first told police officers that the fatal shooting of Bernando Sandoval, 36, on Feb. 18 was in self-defense, saying he and another man attacked him in front of his house in the 200 block of Leonidas Drive with guns.

The affidavit said Medina told police he was fighting with the man when the gun went off, killing him.

Police said Medina, however, had recently installed surveillance cameras and a DVR to capture activities in his front yard. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and eventually found video of the shooting hidden in a back bedroom under the bed covers, the affidavit said.

Authorities say that in the video, Medina appears to have gone into the front yard with his weapon drawn just before rapidly approaching Sandoval and shooting him twice in the chest.

He is charged with murder.

