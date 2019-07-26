Man dies after being shot in face at San Antonio gas station

SAN ANTONIO - A 77-year-old man has died after being shot in the face at a gas station on the city's South East side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of Fair Avenue early Friday morning.

According to police the victim was pumping gas when he was approached by two males, at least one of whom shot him in the face.

The two men fled on foot following the shooting and are still at large.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

