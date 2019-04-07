Man facing murder charge after overnight shooting in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - One man is dead and another is behind bars on a murder charge following a fatal overnight shooting in New Braunfels.

Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Broadway and found 37-year-old George Gabriel Casillas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders rushed Casillas to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he died.

Authorities arrested Samuel Ray Heard, 40, in connection with Casillas' death.

Police said that there was a disturbance at the home prior to the shooting. Authorities said that at some point, Heard fired multiple rounds from a .22-caliber rifle, hitting Casillas.

It's unclear what the nature of the dispute was.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.