Drug deal set up on social media leaves 1 dead, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old man was fatally shot on his front doorstep early Sunday morning after police said he set up a drug deal on social media.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Skelton Drive on the East Side around 2 a.m. According to authorities, two men arrived at the victim's home and an argument ensued. At some point, the assailant pulled out a gun and fatally shot the man, police said.

Witnesses told police the men left the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

Authorities said they have little information on the shooting.

