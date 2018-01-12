Man found guilty in 'Hell's Gate' murder trial

SAN ANTONIO - A 22-year-old man was found guilty Friday in the 2015 shooting death of another man.

Jurors deliberated for just 90 minutes before returning a guilty verdict against Robert Martinez.

Police said Martinez lured Steven Cerna, 22, to a drainage ditch known as "Hell's Gate" in February 2015 before shooting him.

Larry Isaac, Martinez's uncle, said that Martinez explained that he lured Cerna into the ditch with a promise to make some drug money.

“They walk through the ditch – there’s houses right there - and that’s when he takes his aim, shot and fires at him,” Isaac said. “He slumps over and he does one more shot.”

He said his nephew said the shooting was a retaliation hit.

“I guess one of the victim’s cousins had killed one of his (Martinez’s) best friends,” he testified.

Isaac testified as part of a plea agreement.

The case was cold until a tip from Issac in 2017 led to Martinez's arrest.

Martinez could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

