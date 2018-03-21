Man found guilty of shooting, killing SAPD officer in 2013 high-speed chase

JOURDANTON, Texas - “He was desperate, high on drugs and dangerous.” That’s how Shawn Puente, 34, was described by Atascosa County District Attorney Audrey Louis during closing arguments Wednesday in Puente’s capital murder trial in which he was found guilty.

Puente is convicted of shooting San Antonio police Officer Robert “Bobby” Deckard to death during a high-speed chase that began in San Antonio and ended in Atascosa County on the night of Dec. 7, 2013.

Puente and co-defendant Jenevieve Ramos, 28, were suspects in an armed robbery in San Antonio.

“He is the poster child of a dangerous criminal,” Louis told the jury.

Louis urged the jury to reject less serious charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault on a police officer that were included in the jury charge for the panel’s consideration.

Throughout their portion of closing arguments, Puente’s defense team focused on one word: intent.

“They did not prove that the shooting death of Officer Deckard was knowing and intentional,” defense attorney Gary Taylor said.

“I don’t blame you for being angry,” defense attorney Anne Jimenez told the jury as she asked them to consider charges other than capital murder.

“He fired 35 shots after breaking out the rear window,” prosecutor Bill Turner said. “That suggests intent.”

Ramos was driving the getaway car that night as Puente fired at Deckard, who was chasing the couple in his patrol car.

A single shot penetrated the windshield of his car, striking Deckard in the head. He died 13 days later.

Ramos is also facing capital murder charges and remains jailed awaiting trial.

