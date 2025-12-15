SAFD: Chimney fire causes damage to Northwest Side home; residents escape safely The house’s design posed some difficulties, officials say SAN ANTONIO – Five residents were able to escape from a house fire on the Northwest Side without any injuries, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire started just before 2 a.m. on Monday in the 7100 block of Malvern near Tezel Road.
Upon arrival, SAFD said that officials noticed that a fire in the chimney had spread to the attic.
Fire officials eventually extinguished the flames, although the house’s design posed some difficulties.
According to the fire department, the flames damaged around 40% of the house.
There were no injuries.
About the Authors Devan Karp headshot
Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.
Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University.
Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.
