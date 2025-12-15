SAFD: Chimney fire causes damage to Northwest Side home; residents escape safely

SAN ANTONIO – Five residents were able to escape from a house fire on the Northwest Side without any injuries, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. on Monday in the 7100 block of Malvern near Tezel Road.

Upon arrival, SAFD said that officials noticed that a fire in the chimney had spread to the attic.

Fire officials eventually extinguished the flames, although the house’s design posed some difficulties.

According to the fire department, the flames damaged around 40% of the house.

There were no injuries.