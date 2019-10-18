Man found unresponsive after hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who police say is in his mid-30s was struck in the 1800 block of Austin Highway Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

A sergeant at the scene said a passerby spotted the man, who was unresponsive.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries after what police are calling a hit-and-run.

He was riding a bike and pushing a shopping cart when he was struck, police said.

There are currently no known witnesses and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

