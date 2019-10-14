Family of fatal hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to come forward

SAN ANTONIO - It's been just over three months since a loving wife and mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and her husband and son said their desire to find the person responsible for the fatality is growing.

"A lot of people were out that night, at a corner over there and over there, and supposedly they didn't see nothing (sic)," said Lorenzo Villanueva, the victim's husband.

He said no one has come forward to help solve his wife's death.

Lorenzo Villanueva and his wife, Carolina, were married for 30 years until that fateful night of July 8.

"Just that night it happened to be that she didn't come back," he said.

Someone driving a white sedan hit the 62-year-old woman on Chicago Boulevard near Presa street around 9:30 p.m. and kept going. The victim's son, Jonathan Tenorio, was walking to the store with her and saw the whole thing.

"I didn't see no cars coming (sic). We had just crossed the street. The next thing you know, I saw a bright light, turned around and it hit her," Tenorio said.

"I came out and I saw her over there on the floor. She was over there on the street, and so I right away ran to her. (She had) no response, nothing," Lorenzo Villanueva said.

Carolina Villanueva was taken to a hospital, but died before arrival. Instead of looking forward to the holidays, her family is bracing for them without her.

"We used to make food, invite guests over and stuff like that. Now it's going to be hard on me," Lorenzo Villanueva said.

The grieving husband and son are making another desperate plea to the public for answers in the case.

"Just give up, come forward and say, 'I did it,' instead of hiding," Lorenzo Villanueva said.

"(The driver) destroyed a perfectly good family," Tenorio said.

San Antonio police said Carolina Villanueva is among 13 people killed in hit-and-run collisions this year.

Once the driver is found, charges of failure to stop and render aid will more than likely be filed.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous.

