'It's not fair': Mother in fatal hit-and-run battled breast cancer, family says

SAN ANTONIO - With no description of the vehicle that killed 62-year-old Carolina Tenorio Villanueva on Monday night, her son, Jonathan, said San Antonio police need the public’s help to find the driver that hit her.

Jonathan said he was walking back from a nearby convenience store with his mother, crossing the street where they live when he saw the vehicle coming, but it was too late.

“He came and he swerved and he missed me, and he came and he hit her,” Villanueva’s son said.

Tenorio Villanueva later died at a hospital.

Jonathan said it happened so quickly and it was dark, so he’s not certain if it was a male driver or what kind of vehicle the person was driving.

“I picked up a Nissan decal that was on the ground,” he said.

That possible piece of evidence, perhaps from the impact, is now in the hands of investigators.

Jonathan said his mother, who made it through chemotherapy for her breast cancer, should not have had her life taken that way.

“It’s not fair,” he said.

Tenorio Villanueva’s daughter, Barbara, said that’s especially true since her mother was such a generous person.

“She did her best. She was a giver, even though she was poor,” Barbara said.

She said her mother enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, such as sitting in the shade of a small tent outside her duplex with a cool drink, listening to her favorite music or working in her garden.

Barbara said she wants to see the person responsible to be held accountable “to put a piece of the puzzle where it fits so we can see the whole picture and help us sleep at night.”

