SAPD: Gunmen fatally shot man in parking lot after victim left North Side rooftop lounge

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot in the parking lot after he left a far North Side rooftop lounge Saturday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Brandon Jericho Cornelius.

According to SAPD, Cornelius and two other people left the Burnhouse Rooftop Lounge in the 4500 block of N. Loop 1604 around 1:30 a.m. and got into their vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said two thin black males approached the vehicle with handguns.

The men opened the front passenger door where Cornelius was sitting and both fired multiple shots at Cornelius before they fled the scene, police said.

Cornelius was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead a short time later due to multiple gunshots, officials said.

Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene, but the gunmen remain at-large, according to SAPD’s preliminary report.

