Grammy win shines spotlight on South Side music roots

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The Grammy Awards marked a powerful, emotional moment for South San Antonio and the Bobcat community. Kam Franklin won her first Grammy.

Recommended Videos

Franklin received the award in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for her musical contribution to A Tribute to the King of Zydeco. This album celebrates the legacy of the legendary Clifton Chenier. He is widely known as the “King of Zydeco.”

This milestone carried special meaning for Franklin’s family, including her mother, Diana Toliver-Session, a proud South San Antonio High School class of ’81 alumna. The win represents not only personal achievement but also a celebration of South Side heritage. It is also a celebration of generational excellence.

A Grammy-winning performance

Franklin is best known as the lead singer of Houston-based soul group The Suffers. On the Grammy-winning album, she was the featured vocalist on the song “Why Did You Go Last Night,” a standout track that helped earn the project its top honor.

Her signature soulful sound and powerful delivery brought new life to Zydeco music while honoring its cultural roots. This achievement resonated strongly with Grammy voters and music fans alike.

A rising star with national recognition

Winning a Grammy is the latest highlight in a growing list of accomplishments for Franklin. During the City of Houston’s New Year’s Day Parade, she was selected as the featured singer. She performed from the premiere parade float — an honor reserved for artists who represent the city’s cultural influence.

At 38, Franklin is widely recognized as a soul and R&B artist. However, her mezzo-soprano vocals have transcended genres and communities. She has collaborated with numerous artists, including a notable single with legendary Houston Tejano band La Mafia.

Her voice has earned multiple local music awards and led her to perform the National Anthem at a Houston Astros home game.

National television and cultural impact

Franklin and The Suffers have appeared as featured musical guests on major national platforms. These include Late Show with David Letterman, The Daily Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. They have also performed on Austin City Limits. As a result, they have further cemented their place in modern American music history.

Bobcat pride that lives on

The Bobcat community proudly congratulates Kam Franklin on her Grammy Award win and celebrates Diana Toliver-Session for raising such a talented, influential, and inspiring artist. This achievement reflects the power of community, culture, and South San Antonio pride reaching a global stage.

As Franklin continues to break barriers and uplift musical traditions, her journey stands as a reminder that greatness can grow from local roots and resonate worldwide.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: