Man in custody after firing shots outside Texas State University dorm

SAN MARCOS - Authorities arrested a man early Sunday morning after he allegedly opened fire outside of a dormitory at Texas State University.

According to a release from the Texas State University Police Department, it started as an argument between two people.

Police said the suspect, who is not a student at Texas State, began shooting outside of Angelina Hall.

Authorities did not release the suspect's name, but stated the individual was arrested shortly after the shooting and remains in custody. Charges against the suspect are pending.

According to police, residence hall staff secured dorm and relocated impacted residents to other rooms as police investigated the event. A spokesman for the university confirmed a bullet struck the window of the dormitory.

"The incident remains under investigation and police are urging, as always, that if you see something, say something," the university said in a release. "...The university will keep the campus community informed of developments as additional information becomes available."

