Man accused of intentionally running over woman arrested on murder charge

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who they said intentionally ran a woman over on the city's West Side early Monday morning.

Luis Diaz-Quijas, 22, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Christy Cantu, 40.

According to authorities, Diaz-Quijas intentionally struck Cantu as she walked near the area of North San Joaquin Avenue and Rivas Street. Police said Cantu and Diaz-Quijas were acquaintances and that surveillance video helped link Diaz-Quijas to her death.

Police were initially dispatched to Culebra Road and Memorial Street around 1 a.m. for a black SUV that was being driven recklessly and that hit a pole. Arriving officers found Cantu dead in the street.

A witness told officers that he had seen a man in a black SUV following a woman who was walking and it appeared that they were arguing, according to a police report.

The hit-and-run was first investigated as a traffic incident but after officers spoke with the witness, homicide investigators were called in and took over the investigation.

Police said this is Diaz-Quijas' first criminal charge. He was taken into custody without incident on the city's West Side.

