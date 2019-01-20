Man killed after exchanging gunfire with security guard during ballroom brawl, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed early Sunday morning after he shot at a security guard and the security guard returned fire, killling him, police said.

Police said the man was asked to leave a party at a rental ballroom in the 4100 block of Naco Perrin Boulevard around 5 a.m.

That's when the man walked out of the dance studio and got into a brawl outside, police said. Several more fights errupted and the man went to his car to retrieve a gun, according to police.

Authorities said the man pointed a gun at the security guard and that the security guard asked the man to put his gun down, but the man opened fire in the guard's direction, prompting a return of gunfire.

The security guard was uninjured. Police have detained the security guard for questioning. No charges have been filed.

